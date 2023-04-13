Megafon, one of Russia’s biggest telecoms operators, is included in the latest sanctions, which stopped short of targeting telecoms infrastructure until now. Photo: EPA
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

US imposes export control restrictions on entities assisting Russia’s military, including China-based firm

  • The sanctions apply to 120 entities and individuals in 20 countries, including facilitators of sanctions evasion in countries such as Turkey, UAE and China
  • The inclusion of Megafon, one of Russia’s big telecoms operators, marks a shift as sanctions have so far stopped short of targeting telecoms infrastructure

Reuters
Updated: 1:00am, 13 Apr, 2023

