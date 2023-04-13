The International Space Station is seen in an undated photo released by the Roscosmos State Space Corporation. Photo: Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP
Russia to extend use of International Space Station, reversing 2024 exit plan
- Moscow had said it would leave next year amid tensions with the West over Ukraine, but will now continue operations until 2028
- The space sector has been a rare venue of cooperation between Russia and the US since the invasion began
