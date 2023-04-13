Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov in May 2022. Photo: Reuters
Russia’s Alexei Navalny ill, may have been poisoned again, aide says
- The jailed opposition leader has lost about 8kg (18lbs) in the past 15 days and has suffered acute stomach pains
- A spokeswoman says Navalny is thought to be being slowly given ‘low doses of poison’ in the form of unidentified pills
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov in May 2022. Photo: Reuters