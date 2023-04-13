Leaked documents on the Ukraine war alleged to originate from US intelligence suggest that Western military special forces could be deployed in Ukraine, according to British media reports. The BBC and the Guardian both reported on Wednesday, citing one of the documents, that Britain was deploying around 50 members of its elite unit known as “special forces” in the war-torn country. Other Nato states are said to have similar units on the ground: for example France has a contingent of 15 and the US 14. According to the reports, it is not clear from the document where exactly the special forces are and what they are actually doing on the ground. The British Ministry of Defence does not give details of such special force missions and would not comment on the reports when asked. On Tuesday, however, the ministry posted a general reaction to the leaks on Twitter: The documents contained a “serious level of inaccuracy,” it said. One should not take the claims in them “at face value,” as there is the potential for the spread of misinformation, it added. What appear to be classified documents from US intelligence agencies have been circulating online for weeks – often in pro-Russian channels – with apparent intelligence details about the war in Ukraine drawing particular attention. Leaked reports also believed to be from US intelligence are also causing concern in South Korea. Leaked Ukraine war documents a ‘very serious’ risk to security: Pentagon Washington has expressed its willingness to cooperate fully with the South Korean government on the matter, Seoul’s foreign minister, Park Jin, told the parliamentary foreign affairs committee on Wednesday, according to national news agency Yonhap. Broadcaster CNN reported that some of the documents, which US officials say are authentic, expose the extent of US eavesdropping on key allies, including South Korea, Israel and Ukraine. According to US media reports, the documents referred, among other things, to talks in the presidential office in Seoul on the question of whether South Korea should also provide arms to Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had on Tuesday described the wiretapping allegations as “absurd and false.” However, Park told members of parliament on Wednesday that “fact-finding is of the utmost importance at the moment” and noted that there is no topic that cannot be discussed with the US. Eavesdropping is problematic in itself, the South Korean leader asserted, adding that the government would review demanding appropriate measures from the US if needed. The head of the opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, accused the government of not doing enough to investigate the suspicion of wiretapping. US suspects an American is responsible for intelligence leak US media have been reporting sensitive material on both the Russian and Ukrainian side in the conflict for days without publishing the documents themselves. It is unclear who published the documents. US authorities are currently investigating the authenticity of the documents and the origin of the leaks. According to a report in The New York Times, several genuine documents were initially published online in their original form. Later, manipulated versions are said to have surfaced. Outrage grows over beheading Ukraine launched an investigation on Wednesday into a gruesome video that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier, in the latest accusation of atrocities said to have been committed by Russia since it invaded in February 2022. The video spread quickly online and drew outrage from officials in Kyiv, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as international organizations. The Kremlin called the footage “horrible” but said it needed to be verified. The Associated Press was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the video or the circumstances of where and when it was shot. The AP is not distributing the video or using frame grabs due to its extremely graphic nature. Zelensky says he sees Ukraine on road to Nato membership The video circulating online appears to show a man in green fatigues wearing a yellow armband, typically donned by Ukrainian fighters. His screams are heard before another man in camouflage uses a knife to decapitate him. A third man holds up a flak jacket apparently belonging to the man being beheaded. All three men speak in Russian. Since Russia’s forces invaded on February 24, 2022, they have committed widespread abuses and alleged war crimes, according to the United Nations, rights groups and reporting by Associated Press. Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of targeting apartment buildings and other civilian structures and equipment in its strikes, and images of hundreds of dead civilians in the streets and in mass graves in Bucha after Russian forces withdrew from the city have horrified the world.