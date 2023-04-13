US soldiers of the NATO Extended Presence Battlegroup with their ‘M1A1 Abrams’ battle tank participiate in the military exercise Crystal Arrow 2021 in Adazi Militari base, Latvia. Photo: EPA-EFE
US soldiers of the NATO Extended Presence Battlegroup with their ‘M1A1 Abrams’ battle tank participiate in the military exercise Crystal Arrow 2021 in Adazi Militari base, Latvia. Photo: EPA-EFE
US, UK among Western military forces deployed in Ukraine leak suggests; outrage grows over alleged beheading video

  • Citing leaked documents on the Ukraine war, British media reported that Western military forces, including US and UK troops have been deployed in Ukraine
  • Meanwhile, Ukraine launched an investigation into a gruesome video that purportedly shows the beheading of one of its soldiers

dpa and Associated Press

Updated: 11:11am, 13 Apr, 2023

