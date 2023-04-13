Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the arrest of a US reporter on espionage charges for the first time since the Cold War, according to people familiar with the situation. Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charges
- Detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich triggered angry denunciations from the US and its allies, marking yet another low in US-Russian ties
- Putin’s endorsement of the move reflects the growing influence of Kremlin hardliners who push for deepening a confrontation with Washington, insiders say
Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the arrest of a US reporter on espionage charges for the first time since the Cold War, according to people familiar with the situation. Kremlin Pool Photo via AP