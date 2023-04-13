Haibatullah Akhundzada has shared a rare audio message about justice.Photo: AFP
Taliban share rare audio message from supreme leader in Afghanistan
- Hibatullah Akhundzada, an Islamic scholar, almost never appears in public and hardly ever leaves the Taliban heartland in southern Kandahar province
- ‘If there is no justice, and there is oppression, selfishness, murders and revenge, as well as killings without courts, this country will be ruined,’ he said
