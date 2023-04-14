Journalists and members of the Independent Association of Publishers’ Employees rally in Washington on April 12, calling for the release of reporter Evan Gershkovich. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Envoy says US threatened retaliation against Russia for arresting WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges
- Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov suggested it might be time to reduce the number of American journalists working in his country
- President Biden has called for Gershkovich’s release, saying Moscow’s espionage charges are bogus
