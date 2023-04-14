An image from the Russian Defence Ministry of a Pacific Fleet missile boat firing a Moskit cruise missile at a mock enemy sea target in the Sea of Japan. Photo: AFP/handout
An image from the Russian Defence Ministry of a Pacific Fleet missile boat firing a Moskit cruise missile at a mock enemy sea target in the Sea of Japan. Photo: AFP/handout
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia to test missiles in surprise Pacific Fleet inspection amid tension

  • Drills come amid heightened tension in the Asia-Pacific region, as the US and South Korea conduct joint air exercises following missile test by North Korea
  • The objective is to ‘increase the ability of the Armed Forces to repel the aggression of a probable enemy from the … ocean and sea’, Defence Minister said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:40pm, 14 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An image from the Russian Defence Ministry of a Pacific Fleet missile boat firing a Moskit cruise missile at a mock enemy sea target in the Sea of Japan. Photo: AFP/handout
An image from the Russian Defence Ministry of a Pacific Fleet missile boat firing a Moskit cruise missile at a mock enemy sea target in the Sea of Japan. Photo: AFP/handout
READ FULL ARTICLE