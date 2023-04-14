An image from the Russian Defence Ministry of a Pacific Fleet missile boat firing a Moskit cruise missile at a mock enemy sea target in the Sea of Japan. Photo: AFP/handout
Russia to test missiles in surprise Pacific Fleet inspection amid tension
- Drills come amid heightened tension in the Asia-Pacific region, as the US and South Korea conduct joint air exercises following missile test by North Korea
- The objective is to ‘increase the ability of the Armed Forces to repel the aggression of a probable enemy from the … ocean and sea’, Defence Minister said
