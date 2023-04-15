Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow on April 6. Photo: Kremlin via dpa
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Vladimir Putin signs bill for electronic draft, sparking fears of new Ukraine call-up

  • The legislation prevents Russians from avoiding physical conscription notices by staying away from their address of record
  • The swift enactment of the law fuelled fears of the government initiating another wave of mobilisation, despite denials from officials

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:12am, 15 Apr, 2023

