Smoke is seen in drone footage of Bakhmut, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Adam Tactic Group / Handout via Reuters
Smoke is seen in drone footage of Bakhmut, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Adam Tactic Group / Handout via Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian strike kills 11 in eastern Ukraine, Moscow claims gains near Bakhmut

  • The Russian strike on a block of flats in Sloviansk killed 11, including a two-year-old boy who was rescued from the rubble but died on way to hospital
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russia for ‘brutally shelling’ residential buildings and ‘killing people in broad daylight’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:45am, 16 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Smoke is seen in drone footage of Bakhmut, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Adam Tactic Group / Handout via Reuters
Smoke is seen in drone footage of Bakhmut, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Adam Tactic Group / Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE