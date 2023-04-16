Smoke is seen in drone footage of Bakhmut, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Adam Tactic Group / Handout via Reuters
Russian strike kills 11 in eastern Ukraine, Moscow claims gains near Bakhmut
- The Russian strike on a block of flats in Sloviansk killed 11, including a two-year-old boy who was rescued from the rubble but died on way to hospital
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russia for ‘brutally shelling’ residential buildings and ‘killing people in broad daylight’
