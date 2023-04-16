Russian President Vladimir Putin with Russia’s top bishop, the Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, during the Orthodox Easter service at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow on Sunday. Photo: via EPA-EFE
Russia’s Putin applauds ‘strengthening’ role of church on Orthodox Easter Sunday
- President marked Orthodox Easter Sunday by attending cathedral service in Moscow, praising religious authorities for ‘preserving moral and family values’
- Easter most important celebration in Orthodox calendar in Russia and Ukraine; meanwhile, 130 Ukrainian soldiers released from captivity, sources say
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Russia’s top bishop, the Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, during the Orthodox Easter service at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow on Sunday. Photo: via EPA-EFE