Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, 41, listens from a glassed box for defendants during his sentencing in a Moscow court on Monday. Photo: via AFP
Putin critic Kara-Murza jailed in Russia treason case for 25 years
- Opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, 41, often spoke out against Putin and lobbied West to impose sanctions on nation and individuals
- Father of three, who has Russian and UK passports, alleged Russia run by ‘regime of murderers’ and accused Moscow of bombing civilian targets in Ukraine
