Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, 41, listens from a glassed box for defendants during his sentencing in a Moscow court on Monday. Photo: via AFP
Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, 41, listens from a glassed box for defendants during his sentencing in a Moscow court on Monday. Photo: via AFP
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Putin critic Kara-Murza jailed in Russia treason case for 25 years

  • Opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, 41, often spoke out against Putin and lobbied West to impose sanctions on nation and individuals
  • Father of three, who has Russian and UK passports, alleged Russia run by ‘regime of murderers’ and accused Moscow of bombing civilian targets in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:45pm, 17 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, 41, listens from a glassed box for defendants during his sentencing in a Moscow court on Monday. Photo: via AFP
Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, 41, listens from a glassed box for defendants during his sentencing in a Moscow court on Monday. Photo: via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE