Ukrainian Olga Slyshyk places a flag in the memory of her killed husband at a makeshfit memorial. Photo: AFP
Ukraine widows count the costs of war: ‘pain becomes part of you’
- A support group for Ukraine’s widows gathers donations, offers logistical, moral support and provides a platform for the some one thousand widows countrywide
- Neither side has disclosed the exact figures of troops killed, though recently leaked US intelligence documents suggest as many as 17,500 Ukrainian servicemen have been lost
