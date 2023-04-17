Ukrainian Olga Slyshyk places a flag in the memory of her killed husband at a makeshfit memorial. Photo: AFP
Ukraine widows count the costs of war: ‘pain becomes part of you’

  • A support group for Ukraine’s widows gathers donations, offers logistical, moral support and provides a platform for the some one thousand widows countrywide
  • Neither side has disclosed the exact figures of troops killed, though recently leaked US intelligence documents suggest as many as 17,500 Ukrainian servicemen have been lost

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:05pm, 17 Apr, 2023

