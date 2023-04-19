A member of the Ukrainian special force engages in zeroing his weapons prior to a mission, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the region of Bakhmut. Photo: Reuters
Russia warns South Korea against arming Ukraine in ‘unfriendly stance’, threatens retaliation involving North Korea
- Seoul has only provided humanitarian help to Ukraine, but President Yoon Suk Yeol said that might change if there is a ‘large-scale attack on civilians’
- Kremlin said the start of arms supplies would mean indirect involvement in Ukraine conflict and threatened to reciprocate by sending weapons to North Korea
