A member of the Ukrainian special force engages in zeroing his weapons prior to a mission, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the region of Bakhmut. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Russia warns South Korea against arming Ukraine in ‘unfriendly stance’, threatens retaliation involving North Korea

  • Seoul has only provided humanitarian help to Ukraine, but President Yoon Suk Yeol said that might change if there is a ‘large-scale attack on civilians’
  • Kremlin said the start of arms supplies would mean indirect involvement in Ukraine conflict and threatened to reciprocate by sending weapons to North Korea

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:21pm, 19 Apr, 2023

