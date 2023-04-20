A combat-ready Patriot missile system is seen at a military airport in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, in March 2022. Photo: dpa
US-made Patriot missile systems arrive in Ukraine
- The missiles provide a new shield against Russian air strikes, but their high cost makes them less suited for use against the cheap drones deployed by Moscow
- Western allies have also pledged tanks, artillery and some types of fighter aircraft as Ukraine gears up for an expected counteroffensive
A combat-ready Patriot missile system is seen at a military airport in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, in March 2022. Photo: dpa