Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits the Wall of Remembrance to pay tribute to killed Ukrainian soldiers, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Nato chief visits Ukraine for first time since invasion, ahead of counteroffensive
- In an unannounced visit, Jens Stoltenberg laid a wreath and paid his respects to Ukrainian soldiers as the country prepares to launch a counteroffensive
- His trip came at a vital juncture in Russia’s invasion that has killed thousands, uprooted millions, destroyed cities and devastated Ukraine’s economy
