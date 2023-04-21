The site of a crater is seen after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia. Photo: Telegram/@vvgladkov via AP
Russia warplane accidentally fires into city near Ukraine, causing blast
- A weapon discharged by a Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber caused an explosion that left a crater in Belgorod and injured two women
- Footage from the scene shows damaged cars and wrecked apartments, and grim-looking locals huddling outside
The site of a crater is seen after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia. Photo: Telegram/@vvgladkov via AP