The site of a crater is seen after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia. Photo: Telegram/@vvgladkov via AP
Ukraine war
Russia warplane accidentally fires into city near Ukraine, causing blast

  • A weapon discharged by a Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber caused an explosion that left a crater in Belgorod and injured two women
  • Footage from the scene shows damaged cars and wrecked apartments, and grim-looking locals huddling outside

Reuters
Updated: 7:30am, 21 Apr, 2023

