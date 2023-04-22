Abrams tanks dare seen at the training ground in Nowa Deba, southeast Poland on April 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
Allies believe Ukraine can retake land, as US says Abrams tanks are on the way
- Representatives from around 50 nations discussed systems and supplies for Kyiv at the US-hosted Ramstein talks in Germany
- The US is sending its advanced Abrams tanks to Europe for use in training Ukrainian forces, while training on German-made Leopard 1 tanks will start on Saturday
