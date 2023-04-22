The Tango superyacht in Palma, Mallorca, Spain, belonging to Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg. Photo: Bloomberg
Russian billionaires see wealth rise to at least half a trillion dollars
- Fortunes were buoyed by high prices for natural resources, such as oil, palladium, refined nickel and fertilisers – following the invasion of Ukraine
- Money also made in snacks, supermarkets, chemicals, building and pharmaceuticals, indicating Russian domestic demand remained strong despite sanctions
