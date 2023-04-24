Azerbaijani servicemen stand guard at a checkpoint at the Lachin corridor, the Armenian-populated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region’s only land link with Armenia, in 2022. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Azerbaijani servicemen stand guard at a checkpoint at the Lachin corridor, the Armenian-populated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region’s only land link with Armenia, in 2022. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Central Asia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Azerbaijan sets up first checkpoint on only land route to Armenia

  • Under the Russia-brokered ceasefire, Azerbaijan is required to guarantee safe passage on the Lachin corridor, which is patrolled by Russian peacekeepers
  • Azerbaijan said it set up the checkpoint on Sunday ‘to prevent the illegal transportation of manpower, weapons, mines’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:57am, 24 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Azerbaijani servicemen stand guard at a checkpoint at the Lachin corridor, the Armenian-populated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region’s only land link with Armenia, in 2022. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Azerbaijani servicemen stand guard at a checkpoint at the Lachin corridor, the Armenian-populated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region’s only land link with Armenia, in 2022. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE