Azerbaijani servicemen stand guard at a checkpoint at the Lachin corridor, the Armenian-populated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region’s only land link with Armenia, in 2022. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Azerbaijan sets up first checkpoint on only land route to Armenia
- Under the Russia-brokered ceasefire, Azerbaijan is required to guarantee safe passage on the Lachin corridor, which is patrolled by Russian peacekeepers
- Azerbaijan said it set up the checkpoint on Sunday ‘to prevent the illegal transportation of manpower, weapons, mines’
