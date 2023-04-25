United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (left) and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shake hands before a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday. Photo: AP
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (left) and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shake hands before a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

UN chief and West berate Russia’s top diplomat over Ukraine

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who chaired the meeting, in turn accused the US and its allies of undercutting global democracy
  • UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that global collaboration is under the greatest strain since the creation of the United Nations after World War II

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:23am, 25 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (left) and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shake hands before a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday. Photo: AP
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (left) and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shake hands before a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE