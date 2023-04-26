The bombing occurred on August 26, 2021, as US troops were trying to help Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover. File photo: AFP
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Taliban kill Isis mastermind behind 2021 Kabul airport attack: US

  • Suicide attack at Kabul’s international airport in 2021 killed 13 US troops and scores of civilians during the chaotic US evacuation from Afghanistan
  • White House spokesperson said the alleged leader of the Islamic State cell that planned the attack was ‘killed in a Taliban operation’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:41pm, 26 Apr, 2023

