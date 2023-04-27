Smoke rises from a building in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine: Russia’s Wagner boss says he was ‘joking’ about suspending artillery fire in Bakhmut
- Audio message saying: ‘A decision … to suspend artillery fire so that American journalists can safely film Bakhmut and go home,’ was ‘humour’, Prigozhin said
- New Russian attacks in Ukraine have been described as the heaviest since New Year’s Eve, with people becoming ‘exhausted and panicked’, local authorities said
