Smoke rises from a building in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine: Russia’s Wagner boss says he was ‘joking’ about suspending artillery fire in Bakhmut

  • Audio message saying: ‘A decision … to suspend artillery fire so that American journalists can safely film Bakhmut and go home,’ was ‘humour’, Prigozhin said
  • New Russian attacks in Ukraine have been described as the heaviest since New Year’s Eve, with people becoming ‘exhausted and panicked’, local authorities said

Reuters and Associated Press

Updated: 10:23pm, 27 Apr, 2023

