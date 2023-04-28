Speaking on the death of policeman Oleksandr Mishchenko, Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov said: “The path of each collaborator is predictable: yesterday betrayal, today panic, tomorrow massacre.” Photo: Telegram
Blast kills ‘defector’ Ukraine police officer in Russia-controlled Melitopol
- The city’s mayor says Oleksandr Mishchenko had gone over to the enemy’s side, and also ‘tricked’ his subordinates into becoming traitors
- This is the latest in a series of attacks on Russian-linked officials in territories controlled by Moscow’s forces
Speaking on the death of policeman Oleksandr Mishchenko, Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov said: “The path of each collaborator is predictable: yesterday betrayal, today panic, tomorrow massacre.” Photo: Telegram