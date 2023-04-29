One of Russian baker Anastasia Chernysheva’s cakes features icing in the national blue-and-yellow colours of Ukraine. Photo: Instagram/@bakery_xoxo
Ukraine war: Russian baker fined for pro-peace cakes

  • Anastasia Chernysheva decorated her cakes with slogans opposing armed conflict and posted photos online, despite a ban on public criticism of Moscow’s invasion
  • She is one example of how Russians have found alternative ways to express their solidarity with Ukraine

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:39am, 29 Apr, 2023

One of Russian baker Anastasia Chernysheva’s cakes features icing in the national blue-and-yellow colours of Ukraine. Photo: Instagram/@bakery_xoxo
