Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Wednesday, the first known call between the two leaders since the start of Russia’s invasion. Photos: AFP
Zelensky says he asked China’s Xi Jinping for help with Ukrainian children ‘kidnapped’ by Russia
- Putin is under an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for the ‘unlawful deportations’, while Russia claims it is saving the children from war
- More than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported since the start of Moscow’s invasion, Kyiv says
