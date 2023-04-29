Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of a Russian military blogger in Moscow on April 8. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Russia’s Wagner Group could soon cease to exist, founder Yevgeny Prigozhin tells war blogger
- It was not clear how recent – or how serious – the comments were; days ago he took back remarks about withdrawing from Bakhmut, saying they’d been a joke
- Prigozhin has complained of his troops suffering heavy casualties in Ukraine due to a lack of support from Moscow, and his concerns about Kyiv’s counter-attack
