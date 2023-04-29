Smoke and flame rise from a burning fuel tank in Sevastopol, Crimea, on April 29. Photo: Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev Telegram channel via AP
Russia
Massive fire engulfs Crimea oil reservoir after drone strike

  • Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said the blaze did not cause any casualties and would not hinder fuel supplies in the city
  • He declined to say whether the drone he cited as causing the fire was Ukrainian

Associated Press
Updated: 3:46pm, 29 Apr, 2023

