Alexander Zaldostanov, centre, a leader of the Night Wolves bikers’ club, leads a convoy in Moscow on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Pro-Putin bikers launch ‘patriotic’ rally in Moscow, bound for Berlin
- Several participants at the rally, under the banner of the Night Wolves motorcycle club, waved Russian and Soviet flags
- Motorcade leader Alexander Zaldastanov, who describes himself as a ‘friend’ of Putin, is under Western sanctions for his support for the Russian offensive in Ukraine
