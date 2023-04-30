A huge fire breaks out at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, the main port in Moscow-annexed Crimea, with authorities saying it was the result of a drone attack. Photo by TELEGRAM/ @razvozhaev / AFP
A huge fire breaks out at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, the main port in Moscow-annexed Crimea, with authorities saying it was the result of a drone attack. Photo by TELEGRAM/ @razvozhaev / AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia says Ukraine drone attack caused major Crimea fuel depot fire; Wagner threatens Bakhmut withdrawal

  • A Ukrainian military intelligence official said 10 tanks of oil products with a capacity of about 40,000 tonnes intended for use by Russia’s Black Sea Fleet were destroyed
  • Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has requested more ammunition from Russia’s defence ministry and said he would probably be forced to withdraw some troops

Agencies

Updated: 10:19am, 30 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A huge fire breaks out at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, the main port in Moscow-annexed Crimea, with authorities saying it was the result of a drone attack. Photo by TELEGRAM/ @razvozhaev / AFP
A huge fire breaks out at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, the main port in Moscow-annexed Crimea, with authorities saying it was the result of a drone attack. Photo by TELEGRAM/ @razvozhaev / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE