Russian soldiers in Volgograd, Russia on February 2. The Russian army on Sunday replaced its highest-ranking general in charge of logistics. Photo: Reuters
Russian army replaces logistics commander ahead of expected counteroffensive by Kyiv

  • The announcement followed days of rumours about the sacking of Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev
  • Mizintsev orchestrated the siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in the early months of the war last year

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:17am, 1 May, 2023

