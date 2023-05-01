Russian soldiers in Volgograd, Russia on February 2. The Russian army on Sunday replaced its highest-ranking general in charge of logistics. Photo: Reuters
Russian army replaces logistics commander ahead of expected counteroffensive by Kyiv
- The announcement followed days of rumours about the sacking of Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev
- Mizintsev orchestrated the siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in the early months of the war last year
