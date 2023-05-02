Ukrainian service members fire a howitzer near the city of Bakhmut in April. Photo: Reuters
20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December, US says
- Another 80,000 have been wounded amid a fierce battle for Bakhmut, bringing Russia’s total casualties to 100,000, the White House says, citing US intelligence
- The new figures suggest that losses for Moscow’s forces have dramatically accelerated in recent months
