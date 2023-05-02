Ukrainian service members fire a howitzer near the city of Bakhmut in April. Photo: Reuters
20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December, US says

  • Another 80,000 have been wounded amid a fierce battle for Bakhmut, bringing Russia’s total casualties to 100,000, the White House says, citing US intelligence
  • The new figures suggest that losses for Moscow’s forces have dramatically accelerated in recent months

Associated Press

Updated: 4:50am, 2 May, 2023

