Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on a first visit to the Netherlands. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine’s Zelensky calls for international tribunal for Russian war crimes during ICC visit

  • Without justice, no peace is possible, Zelensky said, citing trials of WWII Nazi leaders as a model for dealing with Russians in Ukraine atrocities
  • He praised the work of the ICC, which launched investigations after the Russian invasion and issued an international arrest warrant for President Putin

dpaAgence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:42pm, 4 May, 2023

