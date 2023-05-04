Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on a first visit to the Netherlands. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s Zelensky calls for international tribunal for Russian war crimes during ICC visit
- Without justice, no peace is possible, Zelensky said, citing trials of WWII Nazi leaders as a model for dealing with Russians in Ukraine atrocities
- He praised the work of the ICC, which launched investigations after the Russian invasion and issued an international arrest warrant for President Putin
