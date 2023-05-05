India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaking with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Photo: AFP
Russia has billions of Indian rupees it can’t use since invading Ukraine
- It must be transferred into another currency, but ‘this is a problem’, says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
- India has been scooping up discounted Russian oil shunned by the West in response to the invasion of Ukraine
