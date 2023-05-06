Russian writer Zakhar Prilepine, a prominent pro-Kremlin writer and Russian nationalist, was injured in a car explosion. Photo: AFP
Car bomb wounds prominent pro-war Russian writer and kills his driver

  • Well-known nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin was wounded in the explosion, which the state Investigative Committee is treating as an act of terrorism
  • The novelist is the third high-profile pro-war figure to be targeted by a bomb since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022

Reuters

Updated: 11:03pm, 6 May, 2023

