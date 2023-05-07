The head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin in front of his troops in an unknown location. Photo: Prigozhin Press Service via AP
Wagner chief says no further offensive in Bakhmut is possible without ammunition
- ‘As of today, no one has come to replenish ammunition, to provide it in the necessary volume,’ said Yevgeny Prigozhin in a Telegram audio message on Saturday
- He added that his forces have taken 95 per cent of Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine. Prigozhin has, however, prematurely claimed successes before
