The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhya region, southeastern Ukraine. Photo: Ukrinform / Zuma Press / TNS
IAEA ‘extremely concerned’ about tense situation at Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant
- ‘We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident,’ International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi warned in a situation report
- A Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake territory captured by Russia is expected soon. One possibility is a military advance in the Zaporizhzhya region
