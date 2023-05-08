Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russian mercenary group Wagner, at an undisclosed location. Photo: Handout / Telegram / @concordgroup_official / AFP
Ukraine war
Russia’s Wagner Group says it is receiving supplies after threatened Bakhmut retreat

  • The mercenary group’s chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had threatened to withdraw from the Ukrainian city due to a lack of supplies from Moscow
  • ‘We have been promised as much ammunition and weapons as are needed to continue the fighting,’ Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Sunday

dpa
Updated: 2:22am, 8 May, 2023

