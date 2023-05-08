The damaged white Audi Q7 in a village in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia. Photo: Reuters
Pro-Kremlin writer describes surviving car blast attack Moscow blamed on US, Ukraine
- Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin said he would not be scared off after being wounded in a car blast that killed his friend and assistant
- Blast in a Russian village followed two high-profile bombing deaths of Russian war supporters in recent months
The damaged white Audi Q7 in a village in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia. Photo: Reuters