Russian soldiers preparing a drone. Photo: Handout/Russian Defence Ministry/AFP
Ukraine war
Ukrainians with cellphones and machine guns are forcing Russia to change how it launches its drone attacks

  • Ukraine has also mobilised the public for the anti-drone war with the use of apps so that ordinary people can essentially quickly report in sightings of drones
  • As a result, Russia has changed its tactics, and begun sending a few drones ahead of the main attack wave to attract the attention of Ukrainian anti-aircraft sites

Updated: 10:01pm, 8 May, 2023

