Russian soldiers preparing a drone. Photo: Handout/Russian Defence Ministry/AFP
Ukrainians with cellphones and machine guns are forcing Russia to change how it launches its drone attacks
- Ukraine has also mobilised the public for the anti-drone war with the use of apps so that ordinary people can essentially quickly report in sightings of drones
- As a result, Russia has changed its tactics, and begun sending a few drones ahead of the main attack wave to attract the attention of Ukrainian anti-aircraft sites
