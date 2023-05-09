Yevgeny Prigozhin has been threatening to pull his Wagner mercenary troops out of the protracted battle for the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut, accusing Russia’s military command of starving his forces of ammunition and rendering them unable to fight. Photo: AP
Russia ‘unable to defend’, says Wagner boss; ‘army unit fled’ combat in Bakhmut
- ‘Why is the state not able to defend its country?” Yevgeny Prigozhin said, adding that Ukraine was hitting Russian border regions ‘successfully’
- ‘Soldiers should not die because of the absolute stupidity of their leadership,’ said the leader of the mercenary group; his influence has risen hugely in the war
