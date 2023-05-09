Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Russia while on a reporting trip and charged with espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants in a Moscow court. Photo: Reuters
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Russia while on a reporting trip and charged with espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants in a Moscow court. Photo: Reuters
US-Russia relations
World /  Russia & Central Asia

US exerting ‘pressure and threats’ over jailed journalist Gershkovich, says Russian minister

  • ‘Dialogue involves search for solutions. On American side we see only attempts at pressure and threats,’ a senior Russian minister was quoted as saying
  • Wall Street Journal reporter’s arrest in March is widely seen in West as move by Moscow to secure a bargaining chip to trade in a prisoner release

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:49pm, 9 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Russia while on a reporting trip and charged with espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants in a Moscow court. Photo: Reuters
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Russia while on a reporting trip and charged with espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants in a Moscow court. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE