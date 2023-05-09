A man plants a Ukrainian flag amid other flags and crosses with the names of victims, during a protest organised by Ukrainian diaspora activists in Poland on Tuesday, the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazism and the end of World War II in Europe. Photo: AFP
US announces US$1.2 billion for Ukraine in new military aid package
- Ukraine is readying for a highly anticipated spring offensive against invading Russian troops, but latest assistance will not immediately arrive on battlefield
- Package brings total US military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022 to more than US$36 billion; Ukraine’s Zelensky welcomed ‘sign of solidarity’
A man plants a Ukrainian flag amid other flags and crosses with the names of victims, during a protest organised by Ukrainian diaspora activists in Poland on Tuesday, the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazism and the end of World War II in Europe. Photo: AFP