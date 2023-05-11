A Ukrainian service member fires an anti-tank grenade launcher near the city of Bakhmut on May 3. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine says Russian forces pulling back after Bakhmut counter-attacks
- Moscow’s troops have fallen back up to 2km (1.2 miles) at some parts of the front, according to Ukrainian ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi
- A Ukrainian unit says it routed an infantry brigade near the city, claiming to confirm an account by Wagner chief Prigozhin that the Russian forces had fled
