Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise ahead of the much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Ukraine’s Zelensky says military needs time before counteroffensive – ‘he’s lying’, says Wagner chief

  • ‘We can go forward and be successful. But we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable. So we need to wait,’ the Ukrainian president says
  • Russia’s Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin meanwhile accuses Zelensky of being ‘dishonest’, and claims Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘is in full swing’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:37pm, 11 May, 2023

