Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise ahead of the much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive. Photo: AP
Ukraine’s Zelensky says military needs time before counteroffensive – ‘he’s lying’, says Wagner chief
- ‘We can go forward and be successful. But we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable. So we need to wait,’ the Ukrainian president says
- Russia’s Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin meanwhile accuses Zelensky of being ‘dishonest’, and claims Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘is in full swing’
