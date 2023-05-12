Storm Shadow cruise missiles are seen among other armaments at an air show in Berlin in June 2016. Photo: Shutterstock
UK sends long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine
- The weapons, which can hit targets over 250km away, will allow strikes deep into Russian-occupied territory inside the Ukraine
- The move was prompted by Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukrainian civilians, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says
