Storm Shadow cruise missiles are seen among other armaments at an air show in Berlin in June 2016. Photo: Shutterstock
Storm Shadow cruise missiles are seen among other armaments at an air show in Berlin in June 2016. Photo: Shutterstock
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

UK sends long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine

  • The weapons, which can hit targets over 250km away, will allow strikes deep into Russian-occupied territory inside the Ukraine
  • The move was prompted by Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukrainian civilians, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:05am, 12 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Storm Shadow cruise missiles are seen among other armaments at an air show in Berlin in June 2016. Photo: Shutterstock
Storm Shadow cruise missiles are seen among other armaments at an air show in Berlin in June 2016. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE