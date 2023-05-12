Irina Tsybaneva, 60, sits as she waits for a court session in St Petersburg on Thursday. Photo: AP
Russian woman convicted after leaving note on grave of Vladimir Putin’s parents
- Irina Tsybaneva, 60, wrote that the president’s parents had raised ‘a freak and a killer’ and called for the leader’s death
- The case is part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown that has criminalised criticism of Putin’s war in Ukraine
Irina Tsybaneva, 60, sits as she waits for a court session in St Petersburg on Thursday. Photo: AP