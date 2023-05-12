The Russian vessel, Lady R, is docked at the Simon’s Town Naval Base near Cape Town, South Africa in December 2022. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: US envoy accuses South Africa of supplying arms to Russia

  • Washington is confident that weapons and ammo were loaded on a Russian ship last year, US ambassador Reuben Brigety says
  • Amid concerns that South Africa could face Western sanctions, President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government is opening an independent probe into the allegation

Updated: 5:37am, 12 May, 2023

The Russian vessel, Lady R, is docked at the Simon’s Town Naval Base near Cape Town, South Africa in December 2022. Photo: AP
