The Russian vessel, Lady R, is docked at the Simon’s Town Naval Base near Cape Town, South Africa in December 2022. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: US envoy accuses South Africa of supplying arms to Russia
- Washington is confident that weapons and ammo were loaded on a Russian ship last year, US ambassador Reuben Brigety says
- Amid concerns that South Africa could face Western sanctions, President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government is opening an independent probe into the allegation
