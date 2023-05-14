President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine does not have the time, strength or weapons to take Russian territory. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
Ukraine’s counteroffensive not intended to attack Russian territory, Zelensky says

  • The Washington Post cited documents from US intelligence leaks suggesting Ukraine considered capturing areas in Russia for bargaining in peace negotiations
  • ‘We liberate our own legitimate territory … We have neither the time nor the strength [to attack Russia] … or the weapons’, Zelensky said about the report

Associated Press
Updated: 9:51pm, 14 May, 2023

