The logo of the G7 meeting is displayed at Niigata station, ahead of the meeting, in Niigata, Japan. Photo: Reuters
G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions: sources
- New measures announced by the G7 leaders will seek to undermine Russia’s future energy production and curb trade that supports Russia’s military, sources said
- The G7 leaders’ action on Russia comes as Ukraine’s Western allies hunt for new ways to tighten already restrictive sanctions on Russia
